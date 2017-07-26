USC back? Trojans projected to win the Pac-12 Championship by media members

It's official: the USC hype machine is running at top speed.

USC, offseason darlings if there ever was one, have been picked to win the Pac-12 Championship for the 2017 season, per a media vote of 52 members. The Trojans received 49 first-place votes to win the conference's South division and 28 votes to win the conference championship game.

Meanwhile, Washington, the reigning Pac-12 champion, also received 49 first-place votes to win the Pac-12 North. Stanford, Washington State and Oregon also received a first-place vote. The Huskies received 22 votes to win the Pac-12 Championship with Oregon and Utah also receiving a vote.

Here's how the entire preseason media poll looks ...

Pac-12 North

Washington (49 votes)

Stanford (1)

Washington State (1)

Oregon (1)

Oregon State

Cal

Pac-12 South

USC (49 votes)

Utah (1)

UCLA (1)

Colorado (1)

Arizona State

Arizona

Pac-12 Champion: USC (28 votes), Washington (22), Oregon (1), Utah (1).

The Pac-12 also keeps tally of how preseason projections panned out. The last time USC was pegged to win the South was in 2015. The Trojans made good on that prediction but finished with an 8-4 regular-season record and lost to Stanford in the conference title game. Prior to that, USC was predicted to win the South in 2012 but finished tied for second in that division.

The Trojans have been a trendy playoff team ever since reeling off nine straight wins, including a Rose Bowl classic against Penn State. Though they had no realistic shot at the College Football Playoff thanks to three losses in September, they became the poster team for the "four best overall teams" vs. "four best teams right now" conversation.

Expectations are high, but that's normal for this program. Now it becomes a matter of whether they'll actually deliver.