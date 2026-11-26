The rivalry between USC and UCLA is already heated enough on the field, but it doesn't always stay within the lines. The USC band pranked the Bruins this week, and now it will pay the price.

This week, members of the Trojan Marching Band tampered with the sign on the Wasserman Football Center, turning it into "Ass Football Center." Photos of the prank went viral, and USC president Beong-Soo Kim stepped in to discipline the entire band.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Kim apologized to UCLA and announced his decision to bar the USC band from performing at the Rose Bowl this weekend.

"Out of respect for UCLA, and to provide time to reflect on the collective responsibility we share to uphold our university's values, the university and the Trojan Marching Band's leadership have decided that the band will not take the field for their traditional pre-game and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl on Saturday," Kim said in a statement.

Perhaps this prank highlights just how important the game is to both sides this season. It's the first time since 2005 that the Trojans (8-3) and Bruins (10-1) are ranked inside the top 25. Both are also still alive for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, and UCLA is clinging to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Bruins will be looking for revenge on Saturday — both because of this prank and as they look to end a two-game losing streak to their cross-town rival. This top-15 matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+ Premium.