USC blind long-snapper Jake Olson lives out another dream by driving a race car

Ever since Jake Olson became known to the public, he's been an inspiration.

Pete Carroll's old USC teams invited Olson -- who has been blind since he was 12 -- into their family when the Trojans were a powerhouse in the late-2000's. Olson lived out his dream, enrolled at USC and walked on to the same football team that he inspired as a kid. In September 2017, the long snapper played in his first game with the Trojans.

He just lived out another dream.

Olson had never been behind the wheel of a car, but thanks to veteran NASCAR driver and color analyst Todd Bodine, Olson took a spin around Charlotte Motor Speedway behind the wheel of an actual race car.

The experience was captured on video for Fox's NASCAR Race Hub, where Olson and Bodine talked about the experience.

"It was awesome," Olson said on the show. "I had been behind the wheel of a car in a parking long going maybe 10 or 15 miles per hour and just feeling out the brakes and turns and stuff. To be out on a speedway -- and one of that stature -- was just amazing. To get a chance drive on it was really special. On the straightaway, we got going about 60 miles per hour. To be behind the wheel of a car going that fast was fun. I don't know where else you can do that -- not down that 405 freeway in L.A."

Toward the end of the segment, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Huntington Beach, California, provided inspirational words to live by.

"It's your choice to either let that disability or adversity stop you, or to overcome it."

Olson will enter the 2018 campaign as a redshirt junior for Clay Helton's Trojans.