USC coach Clay Helton says famed alum O.J. Simpson won't be allowed at practices

The eyes of the world were on a small room in a Nevada correctional facility earlier this month when O.J. Simpson -- the former USC Trojan and 1968 Heisman Trophy winner -- was granted parole after being sent to prison for an armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2008.

He'll be free on parole in October, but he won't be allowed back at his alma mater, at least according to the man running the program.

Second-year coach Clay Helton was asked about Simpson at Pac-12 Media Days Thursday afternoon, according to Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register.

Clay Helton was asked today if USC would let soon-to-be-free O.J. Simpson attend a practice. He said no. pic.twitter.com/4p1aN3nHp1 — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) July 27, 2017

Simpson will be released on parole after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence that resulted from an incident at the Palace Hotel and Casino in which he confronted memorabilia dealers who had some of Simpson's personal items in a hotel room. He was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1995, but was ordered to pay punitive damages to the families of Simpson and Goldman in a 1997 civil case.

Despite efforts to distance itself from Simpson following the "trial of the century," USC still features Simpson in its 2017 media guide including in the "Heisman Trophy" section and his number 32 has been retired by the program.

Simpson stated during his parole hearing that he intends to leave the state of Nevada if allowed. The Miami Herald reports that he intends to join members of his family in Florida -- where he lived prior to his arrest.