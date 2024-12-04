UCF has inquired about the availability of USC coach Lincoln Riley during its coaching search to replace Gus Malzahn, according to the Athletic. UCF reached out to Riley's representatives last weekend to ask about his potential interest in the job, but there is no current indication the Trojans coach plans to join the Knights.

Riley would owe USC nothing if he leaves for UCF or another college football program, per the report, but there's another question whether UCF could afford him anyway,. According to USA Today, Riley made $10,043,418 during the 2024 season — the fourth-highest salary behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Texas' Steve Sarkisian. Riley signed a 10-year deal worth more than $100 million when he departed Oklahoma for USC in 2021.

USC finished the regular season 6-6 in its first season as a member of the Big Ten. Riley has compiled a 25-14 record since arriving to Southern California but has gone 9-9 in conference play the last two seasons in the Pac-12 and Big Ten. USC entered last week as one of six teams to lead every game at one point in the fourth quarter this season, but that streak ended with a 49-35 loss to Notre Dame.

USC's coaching staff took a blow Wednesday when respected assistant Matt Entz emerged as the expected new coach of Fresno State. Entz was USC's assistant head coach for defense in 2024 after stepping away from head coaching duties at FCS North Dakota State.

Malzahn resigned last weekend from his job as the coach of UCF to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State. Malzahn posted a 28-24 record in four seasons with the Knights but had consecutive losing seasons after joining the Big 12.