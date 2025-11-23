Lincoln Riley was dejected in the aftermath of Saturday's 42-27 loss at No. 7 Oregon. The loss nuked 15th-ranked USC's shot at reaching the College Football Playoff as well as the Big Ten Championship Game.

Now 10-7 against conference competition since joining the Big Ten ahead of 2024 season, Riley got testy following a question about one of the Oregon pre-game signs that read "Extend Lincoln Riley," a clear shot at USC's early struggles on the national stage. The Trojans are 0-5 against top-10 opponents during Riley's tenure and dropped to 0-7 overall against teams who wound up finishing inside the top 10.

"That might be the dumbest question I've been asked as long as I've been a head coach, and I've been asked a lot of questions," Riley said. "You ought to be a little embarrassed to ask that question. This is a professional thing. You ought to try it."

Riley entered the 2025 season on the proverbial hot seat. Their only top 25 finish under Riley came in his first year (2022), but that will change as long as USC ends its regular season with a win over UCLA.

Entering Saturday's showdown at Oregon, the Trojans (8-3) were still in the thick of the playoff conversation and Big Ten title picture. A win at Autzen Stadium would have pressured Ohio State next weekend to beat Michigan, or else the Trojans could earn a berth in the conference championship with a win over UCLA.

USC has not won in Eugene since 2011 and the Trojans lost four straight to the Ducks in the series. USC's third road loss to a nationally-ranked opponent this season trumps what were momentum-building wins over Michigan and Iowa in Los Angeles.