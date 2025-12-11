The 2028 Olympics may force USC football out of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a season. The Coliseum has been USC's home since 1923 but the Trojans might have to play their 2028 home football games at SoFi Stadium after the Coliseum hosts track-and-field events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympic Games, according to the Los Angeles Times.

There is a chance the $100 million temporary track being built will not be torn down in time for the start of the 2028 football season, the Times reports. That temporary track is being built on top of USC's football field. Not only will it need to be torn down following the July 30, 2028, closing ceremony, but the playing surface would also have to be restored by September to be ready for the football season.

Because the Coliseum boasts a field made of natural grass, that restoration process takes more time.

"USC and LA28 are working in lockstep on all logistics for the Olympic and Paralympic Games," USC spokesperson Cody Worsham said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "We will share details with the public when they are finalized."

A final decision has not been made and it's possible the field could be ready later in the season, allowing the Trojans to play part of the 2028 season at their historic home stadium.

SoFi Stadium will also host certain Olympic events, but it was constructed as a multi-use venue with an artificial turf. It's already home to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, though their schedules likely wouldn't interfere with USC's slate, given that the college football season starts earlier and a majority of college football games are played on Saturdays.

There is a chance that UCLA will host its home games inside SoFi Stadium by the 2028 season as well. The Bruins are actively trying to relocate from the Rose Bowl to SoFi. The City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl recently filed a lawsuit against UCLA for allegedly attempting to break its lease.