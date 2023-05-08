USC received a commitment from one of the most touted prospects of the Class of 2025 on Sunday, when safety Anquon Fegans announced his commitment to the Trojans. Fegans is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the class and the No. 10 overall prospect by 247Sports. He chose USC from a list of offers that included some of the nation's top programs.

A native of Alabaster, Alabama, Fegans is the younger brother of former Alabama defensive back Trequon Fagans, who also committed to USC on Sunday as a transfer. The elder Fagans redshirted for the Crimson Tide this past season after ranking as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022.

Anquon Fagans still has two seasons of high school football remaining but made an impression early in his career at Thompson High School while playing a key role for a program that has captured four straight state championships. He racked up 67 tackles and nine interceptions in 2022 after also playing significantly as a freshman.

Thompson is considered a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Here is the full scouting report on Fegans from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:

A good-looking safety prospect that already has some valuable experience under his belt having gotten varsity snaps as a freshman for Alabama's 7A state champs. Well-put together at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, but nowhere close to being maxed out, and could eventually push 200 pounds or more once lifting college. Has been utilized mainly as a deep safety early on in the prep career, but has also doubled as a nickel defender in certain situations. Tends to hold his own in man-to-man coverage and has shown that he can jump routes during offseason 7-on-7 play. Rather serviceable as an open-field tackler and seems to understand that the lower man often wins more times than not. Competitive on special teams and should offer value in both kick and punt coverage at the college of his choice. Must keep learning and evolving as a player, but the ability to quickly read and diagnose and then put himself in position to make a play is very promising. Could eventually move closer to the line of scrimmage depending on how his body fills out, but has most of the skills required to emerge as a multi-year contributor in the back seven at a top 25 program.

Feagns is the first commitment to USC's 2025 class.