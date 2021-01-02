USC entered the Pac-12 Championship Game with College Football Playoff hopes, but fell to Oregon to end what was a bizarre season for coach Clay Helton's squad. The newest member of the Trojans recruiting class could help Helton break through that glass ceiling and make the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

Defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2021, announced on Saturday that he will play for the Trojans. The Corona, California, native chose Helton's program over finalists Clemson and Arizona State. Foreman decommitted from Clemson on April 21, 2020, after initially committing to the Tigers on Jan. 26 of last year.

"USC always felt like home to me," Foreman said after making his commitment during the All-American Bowl. "I grew up here and know everything about this place and about the school. At the end of the day, these are my roots and I have a really strong comfort level with everyone at USC."

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder from Centennial High School had 12.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one forced fumble during his first three years of his high school career. Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, compared Foreman to New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. Power provided this scouting report on the newest member of the USC recruiting class.

"Owns a broad, thick frame and added over twenty pounds during the offseason prior to his junior year," Power wrote. "Tests as a good, if not elite athlete in combine settings with agility being his best area. Was the defensive line MVP and top edge rusher in one-on-one's at the all-star camp as a rising junior, showing advanced speed-to-power and technical ability. Combines his initial quickness off the line with an array of pass rush moves and skills. Can dip and bend off the edge in addition to walking offensive linemen back with his strong hands and bull rush. Plays for a top high school program in Southern California and faces top competition on a weekly basis. Missed approximately half of his junior season with a knee injury, but showed his reactive quickness and plus play strength prior to going down. Has the skill set to be an ideal edge-setting strong-side defensive end but could potentially reach the size where he could play multiple spots along the defensive line depending on scheme and down and distance. Continues to look like one of the top overall prospects in the 2021 cycle and one of the more talented defensive linemen to come out of Southern California in several cycles. Projects as a multi-year impact starter at the Power Five level with the upside to develop into a first round NFL Draft pick."

Foreman's commitment has provided a big boost to USC's 2021 recruiting class. He is the only five-star player committed to or signed by Helton during this recruiting cycle. The USC class now ranks No. 8 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.