USC football recruiting: Four-star Isaac Taylor-Stuart picks Trojans over SEC

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, was the final top-50 player to put pen to paper on National Signing Day, announcing his decision to join USC on Wednesday afternoon.

At 6-foot-2, 187 pounds, the San Diego-based product is a long and rangy cornerback that received a lot of attention during these final weeks of the 2018 cycle, taking official visits to Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee in the final two weeks of the contact period.

Taylor-Stuart's commitment caps what has already been a great National Signing Day for USC. The Trojans have historically been strong closers in early February and this year was no different, landing four-star inside linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu, five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin and four-star wide receiver Devon Williams. The two latter players, Griffin and Williams, showed plenty of interest in other schools until late in the process. USC now has five of the top six players in the state of California in another year of dominating the Pac-12 recruiting scene.

