USC added a big-time commitment on Monday as four-star safety Braxton Myers committed to the Trojans on CBS Sports HQ. Myers, the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Michael Myers and a junior at Coppell (Texas) High School, committed to USC over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, LSU and Ole Miss.

Myers' addition pushes USC to No. 8 in the 2023 recruiting rankings, past Louisville and Baylor. Additionally, the Trojans have the fewest commitments of any team in the top 12 with only seven commits. Three of the pledges are five-star recruits.

The junior boasts an impressive 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame that should quickly make him an early contributor when he gets to college. The defensive back is rated the No. 109 player in the Class of 2023, including the No. 6 overall safety.

"[Myers] is already physically where you want him to be coming into college," 247Sports National Recruiting Expert wrote. "With a 76.5 inches wingspan you have the makings of the prototype defensive back. His length and lean muscular frame are encouraging factors for him. These verified numbers as well as his athleticism make for a nice player with a bright future."

Myers was named a unanimous all-district selection at cornerback during his first season at Coppell High School, which plays in the highest classification of Texas high school football.