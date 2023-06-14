Four-star tight end Walter Matthews, a top-100 prospect in the 247Sports rankings, announced his commitment to USC in a Twitter post on Wednesday. The Hiram, Georgia, product took an official visit to the Trojans the first weekend of June and is the seventh prospect to commit to Lincoln Riley and Co. since the month started. USC's 2024 recruiting class now ranks 16th in the 247Sports Team Composite.

"What stands out the most about USC is my relationship with Coach Riley," Matthews told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "No other school really comes close to it."'

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-7, 255-pound Matthews as the No. 90 prospect nationally, No. 7 tight end and No. 13 player in the state of Georgia. In addition to his USC visit, he also officially visited Florida from June 9-11 and was set to take a trip to South Carolina from June 23-25, though it is unclear if that will still take place.

Matthews, who also plays basketball for Hiram, had 20 catches for 425 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior in 2022, averaging over 21 yards per catch. He was a second-team all-county selection in Georgia's Class 5A.

Matthews is the second tight end to join USC's class, following fellow four-star Joey Olsen. Olsen was the first prospect, regardless of position, to commit to the Trojans' 2024 class after making his pledge in September 2022.

USC stays scorching hot on recruiting trail

USC had just three prospects committed entering June, but thanks to official visits and timely decisions, the Trojans are riding a huge wave of momentum. Of the seven prospects to join the class over the last couple weeks, five rank as four stars and two are considered top-100 prospect nationally.

Riley and the Trojans are also extending their recruiting footprint across the nation. Matthews is the second Georgia product to commit to USC in June, following top-50 EDGE rusher Kameryn Fountain. Clearwater, Florida, standout Jarvis Boatwright joined the class on June 4 while Cheshire, Connecticut, linebacker Elijah Newby followed five days later.