USC stayed hot on the recruiting trail Friday by landing a commitment from five-star prospect Mark Bowman. Bowman, who ranks as the No. 1 tight end in the nation, is the second five star to join USC's top-ranked 2026 class in the month of May.

He follows five-star offensive tackle and IMG Academy product Keenyi Pepe, who pledged to the Trojans on May 1.

The 6-foot-4.5, 225-pound Bowman chose USC over reported offers from 31 other programs, including Oregon, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. He took an unofficial visit to USC in March and is scheduled to be in Los Angeles for an official on June 6.

Bowman, who plays at Mater Dei High School, is also the No. 3 prospect in the state of California. He's the first top-five in-state product to commit to the Trojans during the 2026 cycle and, according to his 247Sports scouting report, it may not take long for him to make an impact once he reaches campus:

Bowman recently re-classified from the '27 class in to the class of '26. Has a chance to finish as the highest rated tight end to come out of California in at least the last decade and has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year. After seeing him in action the last two seasons, the comparison's look valid. At 6-4, 225 pounds, Bowman moves around like a receiver with a ton of twitch and change of direction. Has great hands and shows the ability to make plays down the field. Can get vertical and runs well after the catch. Already an advanced route runner and a dominant run blocker who shows the ability to take an opposing linebacker or defensive back off the field. Has a rare combination of size, skill, athleticism and toughness and is one of the few players you can study and really struggle to find a discernible weakness in his game. Assuming he stays healthy, it will be a surprise if Bowman isn't an immediate impact player and potential three and out college player.

New GM making a difference for USC

USC made a major change in January when it hired general manager Chad Bowden from Notre Dame. Bowden's addition is already paying major dividends for the Trojans.

He's emphasized locking down the area around USC's campus. With Bowman in the boat, six of USC's eight highest-ranked commits play high school football in the state of California. The Trojans hold commitments from eight California prospects that grade out as either four or five stars.

"Their new general manager, Chad Bowden, has come out and said he thinks this 2026 crop is probably the best crop of Southern California players in the last two decades," 247Sports national scouting analyst Greg Biggins told CBS Sports in March. "I haven't researched that exact claim myself, but I do think this is probably one of the better years for talent in Southern California in a while."

That's why USC, which has seen strong recruiting starts peter out in recent years, is in good shape to finish the 2026 cycle with a top-10 class -- and likely in the top half of that projection -- in 247Sports' Team Composite Recruiting Rankings.

USC isn't done in the Golden State. The Trojans are the current 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, California's top player and the No. 4 signal caller in 2026. USC will also host five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, the No. 2 prospect in the state of California, for an official visit starting June 17.