USC coach Clay Helton got great news on Sunday with the commitment of four-star defensive back Prophet Brown. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove, California, chose the Trojans over Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Brown is ranked No. 206 in the Class of 2021 and is the No. 15 overall cornerback and is a two-way star as a defensive back and running back. He announced his decision to commit to the Trojans in a video on Twitter.

Brown has four interceptions and 34 tackles in two seasons on the varsity team. He has added 1,330 rushing yards for 20 touchdowns and hauled in 25 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor from 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Brown, who also stars on the school's basketball team.

"One of the more dynamic players in the region, a sub-11 100m as a sophomore was a PR," Huffman wrote. "Explosive on film, hits top gear quickly and gets to second level with burst. Can split out wide or match up against linebackers to exploit wheel routes. Needs to improve running with power, primarily runs with short area burst but needs to continue churning through contact. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as early third day pick."

Brown is the 18th commitment of USC's 2021 recruiting class. That class is currently ranked No. 7 overall and is the second-ranked class in the Pac-12 behind Oregon (No. 6 overall) in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.