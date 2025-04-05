Top-five running back recruit Deshonne Redeaux is "staying home," announcing Saturday on CBS Sports HQ that he will commit to the Trojans for the Class of 2026. In a video, Redeaux sought the help of Los Angeles rap icon Snoop Dogg to make the commitment to USC.

"Bringing the biggest people in my biggest moment," Redeaux told CBS Sports HQ.

Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and Washington were are all in consideration going into Saturday's ceremony for the No. 5 RB in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports.

The two-sport athlete from Westlake Village, California, has drawn comparisons to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, who exploded on the scene at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech. He runs track in high school, blazing his way through the 100-meter dash in 10.42 seconds.

"Decisive runner, doesn't dance around or try to be too cute, hits the hole and isn't afraid to initiate contact," writes 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "Catches the ball well out of the backfield, not just screens but wheel routes and deep balls down the slot."

The collaboration with Snoop reflects that Redeaux is focused on landing somewhere he can develop into a superstar both on and off the field, facilitating opportunities also to build his brand in this age of NIL. He wore an Oregon Ducks backpack in middle school and grew up with USC basketball star JuJu Watkins. His father, Russell, said that his family has paid for recruiting trips to Georgia three times.

"In the current environment, another thing we look for is what the surrounding cities and fan base can provide in terms of off-field exposure and building a brand," Russell Redeaux told 247Sports.