USC football Spring Game 2018: date, schedule, players to watch, who replaces Sam Darnold

With the Coliseum renovation project ongoing, USC will not be hosting its traditional spring game this year. Instead, Clay Helton and the Trojans will hold a end of spring practice that is open to the public on Cromwell Field (Loker Track Stadium). The "game" will be Saturday, April 14 starting at noon PT and will be shown live on the Pac-12 Networks.



The top storyline from this spring has been the competition to replace Sam Darnold. Redshirt sophomore Matt Fink and redshirt freshman Jack Sears are the only two scholarship quarterbacks on campus right now and both want to be running the show when the Trojans open against UNLV this fall.



Fink is the only quarterback with any game experience, including a 51-yard touchdown run in mop-up duty against Oregon State. He has been the leader in the clubhouse, but has yet to separate himself from Sears or even incoming freshman J.T. Daniels, who won't arrive until the summer.



Sears replaced Darnold at San Clemente High School and e is looking to do the same at USC. It has been an up-and-down spring for Sears, but he bounced back during Saturday's scrimmage with a couple of long touchdowns, which could propel him to a breakout performance in the spring game.



Senior outside linebacker Porter Gustin was a mystery man most of last season following toe surgery and a bicep tear. Now bulked up to 270 pounds, he is fully back and ready to make opposing offenses feel the pain. He has had a hand in the quarterback competition as well, forcing both Fink and Sears to scramble and get rid of the ball early.



True senior running back Aca'cedric Ware came into USC with Ronald Jones II as a one-two punch of talented Texas tailbacks. But with Jones earning the starting role and subsequent injuries to Ware, Trojan fans have yet to see his full potential as a tailback. Former five-star Stephen Carr is out this spring with an injury and Ware has taken advantage and emerged as a force for the USC rushing attack.



Redshirt senior cornerback Jonathan Lockett was poised to start at nickel for USC before an injury shelved him for the entire 2017 season. Lockett is now healthy, playing both corner and nickel, and has been making plays all spring long. The former Mater Dei standout is part of a much deeper secondary that should show marked improvement this season.

