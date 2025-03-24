USC is off to a blazing start compiling its 2026 recruiting class. After landing three Top247 prospects in the month of March alone, the Trojans sit alone with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation by a wide margin.

The Trojans are buoyed by 15 commitments, the most of any FBS program. But even by average recruit rating, USC sits at No. 8. Defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield out of Richardson, Texas, was the latest major addition, ranking the No. 66 player in the class. With a big haul on the way and several key commits, USC is positioned to be in serious contention for securing the No. 1 class in the nation if things keep heading this direction.

A top-five high school class would be the first for USC under coach Lincoln Riley and first since 2018. Unlike Riley's previous top class in 2023, the group is not overleveraged with offensive skill talent; the top five players are defenders. But while landing 10 Top247 prospects is a strong start to the recruiting class, the echoes of last year hang over it.

USC must finish the job this time around

One year ago, though, USC was in the same boat. The Trojans had four different five-star prospects committed to the program throughout 2024, including three standout defensive linemen. None of them made it to campus as USC fell to the No. 14 high school recruiting class in the country.

The only five-star who ultimately signed was quarterback Husan Longstreet, and he only flipped to his hometown program after USC lost the commitment of Julian Lewis to Colorado in November. Overall, 11 blue-chip prospects decommitted from the class at various points. Eight players rescinded commitments later than November 2024. Half of them were defensive players.

Similarly, USC has loaded up on defense in 2026. Linebacker Xavier Griffin is the best player in Georgia and ranked No. 8 in the Top247. Four of the top six players are from Southern California, including four-star cornerback RJ Sermons. Each is still being pursued heavily by championship-caliber teams.

There's been plenty of excitement over the offseason surrounding an improving USC defense, which jumped from No. 119 to 77 in total defense under first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. When it's been time to commit, though, players have ultimately chosen more reliable programs like Texas and Georgia.

Prominent offseason hire could be key for USC's class

There is one secret weapon in USC's second attempt: general manager Chad Bowden. The Trojans spent top dollar to lure Bowden from Notre Dame. Previously, every one of his major roles came under Irish coach Marcus Freeman. Bowden was director of recruiting for two years before earning a formal promotion to general manager. He helped construct a defensive-first roster that reached the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"We're going to take the most high school kids this place has ever taken this year," Bowden said per 247Sports. "I truly believe a culture can be built through recruiting, and it can be done, especially when they're from high school. We're going to recruit the most guys we ever have."

The Trojans have leaned heavily on the transfer portal in Riley's first three seasons, signing 65 transfers in four years. Bowden has been open about wanting to reorient the Trojans towards high school recruiting for long-term benefit. The more balanced roster-building approach could pay major dividends.

USC invested tremendous resources into Riley when it poached him from Oklahoma after the 2021 season. He's delivered only a 26-14 record at the school and regressed each season. The team slipped from No. 10 to 15 in 247Sports Talent Composite over his tenure.

Getting out to a hot start on the recruiting trail is a nice boon for the staff. To return to national prominence under Riley, the Trojans have to close the deal in December.