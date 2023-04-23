USC has earned a major commitment from elite Georgia defensive tackle transfer Bear Alexander. The sophomore announced on Sunday he had picked the Trojans after receiving interest from Texas, Oregon, Miami, Penn State and Colorado.

Alexander, the No. 12 player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings and the top uncommitted transfer, was a surprising addition to the portal. He was poised to push for playing time on the defensive interior at Georgia with Jalen Carter off to the NFL. Ultimately, he decided to transfer in search of more playing time.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Alexander is a dynamic defensive lineman who has a chance to push towards the top of NFL Draft boards with some work. In one year with the Bulldogs, Alexander posted nine tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two passes defended in 12 appearances as a true freshman.

At USC, Alexander has a chance to be a major difference-maker on a defense that finished the year ranked bottom 30 in many key categories. The Trojans added Arizona transfer Kyon Barrs and Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan as transfers with a chance to play inside. However, Alexander's arrival could push Sullivan back to defensive end. The Trojans added five transfers overall in the front seven, including former five-star Anthony Lucas from Texas A&M at defensive end.

"Shows encouraging get-off quickness relative to size, as well as pursuit ability," 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote of Alexander in 2021. "Plays inside a four-man front and is likely capable of fitting even or odd looks. Can expand move set and technical nuance."

Alexander, a native of Terrell, Texas, notably attended five different high schools. He started at Terrell High School before attempting to transfer to Dallas Skyline, where he was declared ineligible after his transfer was ruled to be for athletic purposes. Alexander then transferred to Denton Ryan and helped them win a state championship. He later had a brief stop at Fort Worth Brewer where he was again ruled ineligible before ending his career at IMG Academy.