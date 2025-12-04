This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Thursday, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison on the keyboard today. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will kick off Week 14 in the NFL later tonight, but we have a lot of ground to cover before that. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumor mill is running at full steam after a new development, USC had a lot to celebrate on National Signing Day and the Bills have bolstered their secondary.

Let's dive right into that and a whole lot more.

✍️ Five things to know Thursday

🏀 Do not miss this: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors reignite

Getty Images

Well, Bucks fans got a couple months without having to hear and see Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors in full swing. The rumor mill be making up for lost time, however, after a report that Antetokounmpo is re-opening discussions about his future with the franchise.

After a 2-8 run in their last 10 games, the Bucks are 9-13 and going nowhere fast this season. That has prompted Antetokounmpo to start looking around again, and if he does want out, you can expect the list of suitors to be 29 teams long. That being the case, Sam Quinn has broken down all 29 possible destinations into 10 tiers.

Some teams, like the Nuggets and Mavericks, simply don't have enough ammo in the war chest to land a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber. Others, like the Cavaliers, would have to work miracles with the salary cap. Then, there's the apple of Antetokounmpo's eye -- the Knicks. Do they have the most assets for a trade? No. Will it matter? Maybe not.

Quinn: "The Bucks don't want to trade with the Knicks. They want to trade with the Pistons, Spurs or Rockets. It just may not be up to them. If Antetokounmpo forces their hand and no viable rental alternative emerges, there's a good chance this ends with the Knicks getting a two-time MVP at a bargain-basement price."

There is one thing that could throw a wrench into all these grand plans. Antetokounmpo left last night's game against the Pistons with a calf injury and didn't return. The severity of that injury may determine his future -- at least in the short-term.

🏈 Lamar Jackson plummets in NFL QB Power Rankings

Imagn Images

After a miserable start to the season, the Ravens have worked their way back to the top of the AFC North standings, but something seems off. For starters, superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson simply hasn't looked the same since returning from a hamstring injury.

Baltimore is 4-1 since Jackson returned, but his production has taken a clear dip. That's especially true in the running game:

194.4 pass yards per game

19.6 rush yards per game

5 total TDs (all passing)

3 INTs

Jackson clearly isn't himself right now, and he plummeted in Cody Benjamin's latest NFL QB Power Rankings. We all expect the MVP-caliber version of Jackson to return, but when?

Benjamin: "Who is this No. 8 in purple, and what has he done with Lamar Jackson? We still expect the two-time MVP to rediscover his electricity before season's end, but he's operated out of rhythm since returning from injury."

The Ravens would love for Jackson to play closer to his peak this weekend as they host the Steelers with first place on the line in one of the five biggest games of the weekend.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚽ West Ham at Manchester United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 No. 7 North Carolina at No. 2 Texas (W), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 3 South Carolina at No. 22 Louisville (W), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Warriors at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏒 Red Wings at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. on Hulu

🏈 Cowboys at Lions, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 No. 5 LSU at Duke, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss (W), 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Blackhawks at Kings, 10 p.m. on Hulu