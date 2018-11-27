USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin among Trojans assistant coaches not returning for 2019 season

USC announced Tuesday afternoon that offensive coordinator Tee Martin, defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford and defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze will not return to the program in 2019. Additionally, quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis has left to pursue another opportunity -- reportedly the offensive coordinator job at Western Kentucky.

The school previously announced on Sunday that it was keeping embattled coach Clay Helton, but that "changes need to be made, and they will."

"We see programs across the country have a few down years and the fans want to change coaches. In fact, it happened a few years ago with [Notre Dame], but that administration remained committed to their head coach, who made some key changes, worked hard to fix things and got his team to improve markedly," athletic director Lynn Swann said in a letter. "That will happen here at USC."

Consider those changes made.

Martin was initially relieved of his play-calling duties at the end of October as the Trojans fell to 4-4, but was retained as the team's wide receivers coach and recruiting specialist. However, the demotion seemed like merely the first step in USC eventually parting ways with Martin. Losing Martin is a big blow in USC's recruiting efforts. A renowned recruiter, Martin has signed 21 top-100 players per 247Sports.

Bradford coached Thorpe Award winner Adoree' Jackson, and USC was one of the better secondaries in college football at nabbing interceptions in 2016 and '17; however, the Trojans had just four picks as a defense this season.

USC already fired offensive line coach Neil Callaway in October at the same time as Martin's initial demotion. The Trojans finished the season 5-7 with losses to the Pac-12's three other California rivals: Cal, Stanford and UCLA. Helton is 26-13 in three full seasons.