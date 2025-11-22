Former Pac-12 rivals will stage their first Big Ten matchup on Saturday as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the No. 16 USC Trojans. Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is riding a four-game win streak since suffering its lone loss of the year to Indiana, and the Ducks most recently defeated Minnesota, 42-13, last Friday. USC (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) has won three in a row and knocked off Iowa, 26-21, in Week 12. USC leads the all-time series, 39-23-2.

Kickoff from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Oregon has won the last three matchups, with the most recent meeting coming in 2023. The Ducks are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. USC odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5. Before making any USC vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. USC. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. USC spread Oregon -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Oregon vs. USC over/under 59.5 points Oregon vs. USC money line Oregon -403, USC +314 Oregon vs. USC picks See picks at SportsLine Oregon vs. USC streaming Paramount +

SportsLine's model has simulated Oregon vs. USC 10,000 times is going Over 59.5 total points. Defense should take a backseat in this one as this game features two of the top-three offenses in FBS in terms of yards per play. Not only that, USC and Oregon both rank in the top three in points per game since the 2022 season, which was the first season for both Lincoln Riley at Southern Cal and Dan Lanning at Oregon.

The quarterbacks, Dante Moore of the Ducks and Jayden Maiava of the Trojans, are each projected to have two total touchdowns and over 260 total yards. With the teams' running backs forecasted to total over 300 yards on the ground as well, the Over hits with ease. The teams combine for 65 points as the Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

