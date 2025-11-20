Saturday's showdown between No. 7 USC (8-2) and No. 13 Oregon (9-1) gives B1G Time on CBS a West Coast collision with major College Football Playoff stakes. With both teams fighting to stay in the hunt for a spot in the 12-team bracket, the stage delivers the essence of late-November football.

Oregon has rattled off four straight wins since its October loss to Indiana, while Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are on a surge of their own, winning four consecutive Big Ten games for the first time. USC is coming off a gritty win over Iowa in the rare Los Angeles rain, but the program has just one victory at Autzen Stadium in its last five trips dating to 2007.

Both teams are long known for high-powered offenses, but the shift into the Big Ten has added a tougher edge. What once felt like a track meet could now play more like a bruising battle, with two of the nation's most efficient rushing attacks driving the matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

USC vs. Oregon: Need to know

Playoff paths: Oregon would make the 12-team CFP bracket if it started today, but USC still has work to do at No. 13 in the committee's latest rankings. A win would give the Trojans a major résumé boost heading into their regular-season finale against crosstown rival UCLA. For the Ducks, a loss could be damaging — even with just two defeats — because they lack a win over any team currently in the CFP rankings.

Efficient offenses: Oregon (39.0 points per game) and USC (38.2) both boast top-10 scoring attacks. First-year starting quarterback Dante Moore has shown poise in key moments, but the Ducks lean on a deep backfield that averages 6.31 yards per carry against FBS opponents, best in the nation. For the Trojans, walk-on running back King Miller provides a spark, but the star remains wideout Makai Lemon, one of only three FBS players to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Margins matter: Oregon (+23.0) and USC (+16.5) also rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring margin. But the Trojans have struggled away from home, posting just a +2.0 average margin in true road games (32nd in the FBS). While Lincoln Riley has picked up two Big Ten road wins this season — at Nebraska and Purdue — he is only 2-6 in road games outside California since USC joined the conference last year.

Where to watch USC vs. Oregon live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

USC vs. Oregon prediction, picks

It goes without saying that the team that comes out on top will get the most from its top offensive stars. For Oregon, that means big contributions from Noah Whittington and Kenyon Sadiq — especially if Dante Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. remain sidelined. Whittington averages an eye-popping 8.2 yards per carry, third-most among FBS players with at least 60 attempts, a major challenge for a USC defense that has struggled against the run at times. The Ducks' clearest path to victory is simple: sustain long drives and keep USC's passing attack off the field. Pick: Oregon -10.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Oregon -9.5 Oregon Oregon Oregon USC USC Oregon Oregon USC USC SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

