USC parts ways with two coordinators following blowout loss in Holiday Bowl
This is the second straight year USC has been forced to shuffle its coaching staff
USC coach Clay Helton may be back in 2020, but two of his coordinators are not being retained. On Saturday, the school announced that defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach John Baxter would not return to the program next year. The news comes one day after the Trojans were blown out by Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, 49-24.
Pendergast and Baxter have been on their own, respective hot seats for some time. But as the heat continues to rise for Helton, changes often come at the assistant level spots first. USC allowed Iowa to score a season-high 49 points, six of which came from a 98-yard kickoff return by Ihmir Smith-Marsette. That fell under Baxter's responsibility. Additionally, though USC didn't give up a ton of yards against the Hawkeyes and were put in bad positions because of turnovers, Iowa's offense looked uncharacteristically potent.
Moving on from Pendergast and Baxter has probably been a long time coming, but it doesn't change the storyline about Helton's job security in 2020. To Helton's credit, the move to Graham Harrell at offensive coordinator has paid some dividends and quarterback Kedon Slovis looks like he has a bright future. But the defense and special teams undoubtedly needed fixing and one last change is being made in an effort to finally get the Trojans back to where they want to be.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Ranking all of Joe Burrow's TDs vs. OU
Burrow had a record day in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over the Sooners
-
Watch Ohio State v. Clemson, Fiesta Bowl
How to watch the second College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No....
-
Watch LSU vs. Oklahoma in Peach Bowl
How to watch the first College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 1 Tigers and No....
-
Ohio State vs. Clemson, Fiesta Bowl pick
Ohio State and Clemson enter Saturday's rematch the two longest active winning streaks in the...
-
Ohio State vs. Clemson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Clemson vs. Ohio State game 10,000...
-
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws unreal pass
Burrow may have just added a retroactive Heisman Trophy moment to his resume
-
LSU demolishes Oklahoma in Fiesta Bowl semifinal
LSU will return to Louisiana for a chance at a national title after routing Oklahoma in the...
-
Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson live updates
Live analysis and highlights from the second College Football semifinal: No. 2 Ohio State vs....
-
Iowa State vs. Notre Dame live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Iowa State vs. Notre Dame football game