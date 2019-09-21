USC QB Kedon Slovis exits game vs. Utah with injury, backup Matt Fink shines in first half

Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room

USC cannot catch a break with its quarterback depth chart, it seems. On the first possession of the game against No. 10 Utah on Friday night, Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis exited with an unidentified injury after he was drilled on a pass attempt over the middle to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Slovis, who replaced J.T. Daniels in the opening contest of the season, immediately left the game and was sent to the locker room for further evaluation. 

So far, there has been no update on the extent of Slovis' injury, though a USC spokesperson informed the AP that coach Clay Helton will update the status of his starting quarterback after the game. Slovis appears to be done for the evening. 

Slovis' replacement was been junior Matt Fink, and in the first half, it was hard to say he didn't rise to the occasion. Through one half, Fink had 203 yards passing on 13 completions and two touchdowns. Both were big-time downfield throws, but the second made by St. Brown was a jump ball situation. 

Utah's defense has settled down a bit since giving up those two touchdowns, and the game has played out a bit more evenly. USC's three drives after that were two punts and a fumble. The Trojans also have had problems running the ball (-12 yards), which is not going to help Fink out in the long run. 

