USC quarterback JT Daniels carted off field with leg injury vs. Fresno State

USC is hoping for a big bounce-back season following last year's 5-7 disappointment. Unfortunately, those hopes could be dashed pending the health status of its starting quarterback JT Daniels. The sophomore was carted from the field during the second quarter of Saturday's home opener against Fresno State after he was tackled awkwardly during a sack.

Daniels fumbled the ball, which ended the Trojans' drive and effectively the first half as the Bulldogs opted to take a knee on their final possession of the first 30 minutes. He had to be helped off the field and was unable to put any pressure on his right leg.

Neither the specific injury nor its severity has been determined at this time, but Daniels did return to the sidelines on crutches.

#USC QB JT Daniels was just carted off the field. He gave a thumbs up to fans: pic.twitter.com/vXS1fOZB5A — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) September 1, 2019

#USC QB JT Daniels has returned to the sideline on crutches with a brace on his right knee: pic.twitter.com/ntToy4rSIL — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) September 1, 2019

The Trojans led 17-10 at the time of the injury. True freshman Kedon Slovis came off the bench in the third quarter after he won the backup job in preseason camp. Jack Sears entered the transfer portal just before the start of the season when Daniels was named the starter.

Daniels was 25-of-34 passing in the first half for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He finished with 2,627 yards passing and 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions a season ago.