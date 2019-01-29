USC reportedly set to hire former Texas Tech QB Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator
Harrell has helped lead one of the most productive offenses in the country at North Texas
USC is reportedly not moving far from its Air Raid desires for its next offensive coordinator hire. The Trojans are set to hire North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to the same post as a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who never coached a game with USC, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Harrell, 33, played his college ball at Texas Tech and has quickly risen through the coaching ranks after a brief NFL career as a backup quarterback with the Green Bay Packers. In the last two years at North Texas, he and coach Seth Littrell have guided one of the most prolific offenses in the country and led the development of quarterback Mason Fine during his record-shattering career with the Mean Green.
Kingsbury was hired to be USC's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach but left after just days on the job to become the coach of the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 8.
Prior to linking up with Littrell at North Texas, Harrell spent time on Mike Leach's staff at Washington State as an offensive analyst and wide receivers coach. It was there, coaching the likes of All-Pac-12 wide receiver Gabe Marks and helping put together offensive gameplans, that Harrell's successful future in the industry was predicted.
"Graham was very much a master of the film and could draw a lot out of it," Leach told 247Sports for a 2017 profile. "He had a really stabilizing influence I thought would be very good for our quarterbacks, which it was. He just has a really good, sharp mind. I knew he'd be in coaching."
At USC, Harrell will have the opportunity to coach one of the top quarterback talents in the country with J.T. Daniels under center. After and up-and-down freshman campaign, USC is hoping that a transition to the Air Raid and the leadership of Harrell will bring the best out of a player and an offense that seeks to reach its championship potential.
