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USC vs. Rutgers live updates: No. 12 Trojans go on the road to face Scarlet Knights in Big Ten showdown

Live updates, highlights and analysis as USC takes on Rutgers on CBS in a Week 3 clash

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No. 12 USC faces its first conference battle of the season as the Trojans travel to face Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. USC blazed through the first three games on its schedule, averaging more than 40 points per game against Group of Six competition behind an electric start from quarterback Jayden Maiava. 

Rutgers, conversely, is off to a miserable start after handing UMass its first win in two years. The Scarlet Knights came up just short against Boston College last week, and now they are facing the reality of a 1-11 season if they can't pull things together. 

USC will be without star freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who is expected to miss multiple games with a knee injury, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. More attention will be on fellow freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who has 13 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. 

Watch USC vs. Rutgers live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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