USC signs offensive lineman who punched junior college referee in 2016
Bernard Schirmer was arrested for the incident, but never charged and maintains it was an accident
USC announced on Tuesday that it had received a signed financial aid agreement from offensive lineman Bernard Schirmer. If that name sounds oddly familiar at all, there's a reason.
Schirmer, you may recall, was arrested two years ago for punching a referee during a junior college game while he was at Mount San Antonio College. The hit knocked the referee out cold, though Schirmer has maintained that the hit was accidental.
"First of all, I'd like to apologize to the ref. It was unintentional," Schirmer said following the incident. "I had no thought in my head of harming the ref." Schirmer added that he used to calm himself down by hitting himself on the helmet, resulting in an unintentional swipe at the official.
Still, Schirmer received a five-year suspension from the Southern California Football Association. However, he was never charged in the incident because of a lack of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a statement, USC coach Clay Helton said that the program evaluated Schirmer and concluded that the lineman would be "a great member of our Trojan family."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Doeren's built a program in Raleigh
The NC State head coach has managed to build something sustainable at NC State, something not...
-
Iowa suspends two more starters
Tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore violated unspecified team rul...
-
Candid Coaches: Who to grab a beer with?
Whether you want to consider this the coolest coach in the country is for you to decide
-
Miami TE Michael Irvin II out 4 months
The Hurricanes will now have to rely on a pair of young, but talented tight ends
-
Urban Meyer's future at OSU
Will Urban Meyer coach for Ohio State in 2018?
-
2018 Win Totals Locks
Barton, Tom and Chip kick off the picks competition with over-under win totals picks