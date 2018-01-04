USC star QB Sam Darnold joins Josh Rosen in leaving early for the NFL Draft

As two quarterbacks in Los Angeles deemed to be top NFL prospects, it only made sense that USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen were linked all season long. And it only makes further sense that the duo would both announce they were leaving school early on the same day.

UCLA's Josh Rosen announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday night, and then USC's Darnold followed suit a little while later on Instagram.

A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold) on Jan 3, 2018 at 4:16pm PST

Darnold took over as USC's starter during the 2016 season and threw for 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions during his two seasons with the Trojans. He came to USC as a four-star prospect in the class of 2015, but redshirted the 2015 season, so he's giving up two years of eligibility to leave for the NFL.

While Rosen's decision seemed like a given, there had been some uncertainty about what Darnold would do. While he's definitely an intriguing prospect, there are parts of his game that need refining -- particularly the part of his game that leads him to turn the ball over too often -- but the fact of the matter is it's hard to turn down the NFL when there's a good chance you're going to be a first-round pick.