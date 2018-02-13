USC suspends sophomore five-star wideout after domestic violence arrest
Freshman wide receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested on Monday in Los Angeles
USC freshman wide receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Monday afternoon and has been suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities.
According to 247Sports' USCFootball.com, Lewis was booked on a felony charge that is defined as a domestic battery that leaves a "visible" injury on the victim. The charge can result in up to four years in prison if convicted.
"USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation," the school said in an official statement released to USCFootball.com. "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law."
Lewis was ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class. A five-star prospect and U.S. Army All-American, He recorded only four catches for 39 receiving yards in limited action but was expected to see a much bigger workload in 2018 as a true sophomore.
