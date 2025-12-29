No. 16 USC faces off against TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night. The Trojans can capture their first 10-win season since 2022 and second since 2017. USC elevated itself into the playoff conversation during an encouraging fourth season under Lincoln Riley.

TCU also returned to Big 12 contention for most of the season, but slipped in November to finish a disappointing 8-4 campaign. The Horned Frogs were crushed 44-13 by BYU to end their chances, but can clinch consecutive nine-win seasons with an Alamo Bowl victory.

USC and TCU have only played five times in history, and not since the 1998 Sun Bowl. The Frogs hold a 3-2 advantage, including a 28-19 win in that game in El Paso. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley has plenty of experience against the Frogs, posting a perfect 6-0 record against the Frogs while head coach at Oklahoma.

USC vs. TCU: Need to know for Alamo Bowl

Maiava's breakout: USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was electric during his first year as the starting quarterback. The junior led the nation in QBR and posted 3,431 yards passing, 150 yards rushing and 29 total touchdowns. Maiava announced that he will return for his senior season, and has an opportunity to end his junior campaign right with a promising young receiver corps.

Key opt-outs: After the season, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover opted to enter the transfer portal. Senior backup Ken Seals will make his first start for the Frogs. All-American receiver Eric McAllister will play. Several key players opted out for USC to prepare for the NFL, including Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon, tight end Lake McRee and safety Kamari Ramsey.

Star receiver: With USC's Makai Lemon opted out, all eyes will be on TCU receiver Eric McAllister. The All-American transferred from Boise State and emerged as one of the best in the nation. McAllister caught 64 passes for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns. He decided to participate in his final college football game instead of opting out to prepare for the draft, which will give Ken Seals a key target.

Where to watch USC vs. TCU live

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USC vs. TCU prediction, picks

In many cases, motivation level and opt-outs play a significant role in the results of key bowl games. The Horned Frogs believe in backup quarterback Ken Seals, who will certainly hope for greatness in his first start at TCU. However, Jayden Maiava and a still-stacked USC receiving corps will be too much as the Trojans pick up a win to enter a pivotal offseason. Pick: USC -6.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -6.5 USC USC TCU USC USC USC TCU USC USC SU USC USC USC USC USC USC TCU USC USC

