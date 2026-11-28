The 2027 college football season is set to start with a bang. Texas Tech and USC have announced a non-conference matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 27, 2027.

The Red Raiders and Trojans have only met three times in their history, with the most recent matchup coming in the 1995 Cotton Bowl. USC has won all three matchups, but Texas Tech will try to get on the board while picking up a quality win to start next season.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has plenty of connections to Texas Tech. Riley worked there as an assistant under Mike Leach from 2003-09. After starting as a student assistant, Riley climbed to the role of wide receivers coach before taking an offensive coordinator job at East Carolina.

Depending upon how things shake out in the offseason, there's a good chance both teams will be ranked inside the preseason top 25 when they take the field in Las Vegas.

In past years, this matchup would land on Week Zero, but the NCAA has made changes to the FBS calendar that will go into effect on Jan. 1. Week 1 has been moved up one week, meaning fans won't have to wait quite as long for the official start of the college football season.

All that said, Texas Tech and USC have bigger fish to fry this season. The Red Raiders punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game with a win over TCU on Thursday night, and the Trojans have their rivalry game against USC coming up on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans could keep their biggest rival out of the Big Ten Championship Game while getting to nine wins.