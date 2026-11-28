It's been a long time since the stakes were this high between the cross-town rivals. No. 9 UCLA is still alive in the race for the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff, but No. 15 USC is more than capable of playing spoiler.

The last time both teams were ranked inside the top 15 was 2005, when the top-ranked Trojans wiped the floor with the 11th-ranked Bruins. USC is hoping for a similar outcome, although it has struggled away from home in Big Ten play, not that travel should be an issue for this one. The bigger concern for the Trojans is UCLA's elite pass defense, which can contain Jayden Maiava and his skilled pass-catchers.

The Bruins have more serious offensive concerns with quarterback Ty Dieffenbach going down with injury in last week's loss to Michigan. If Dieffenbach doesn't play, UCLA will turn to third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who has thrown nine passes at the college level. Even if Dieffenbach can go, he may be limited by his hip injury. That being the case, Bob Chesney needs another big game from his defense and rushing attack.

All eyes will be on Pasadena as UCLA and USC try to punch their tickets to the Big Ten title game.

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