Ty Dieffenbach a game-time decision for UCLA
When Ty Dieffenbach was carted off during last week's loss to Michigan, it looked as though the UCLA quarterback may be done for the season. However, Dieffenbach may be able to play through what was diagnosed as a hip injury. Sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that Dieffenbach will be a game-time decision against USC.
Dieffenbach took over for starter Nico Iamaleava when he suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 10. Dieffenbach has thrown for 1,406 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.6% of his passes.
If Dieffenbach is unable to go, Iamaleava's younger brother, Madden, will get the start. The younger Iamaleava brother has only attempted nine passes at the college level.