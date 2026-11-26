For the first time since 2005, USC and UCLA will meet with both teams ranked inside the top 25. The 15th-ranked Trojans and ninth-ranked Bruins will go head-to-head with a spot in the Big Ten Championship on the line.

UCLA's outlook has changed a lot in the last week. Not only did the Bruins lose to unranked Michigan, but quarterback Ty Dieffenbach also went down with an injury. It sounds like Dieffenbach may not be out long-term, but his availability for the USC game is very much in question. That means UCLA may have to start Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of Nico, who has very little college-level experience.

The Trojans have been awful on the road in Big Ten play, but at least they don't have to go very far for this one. Perhaps it was looking ahead, but USC was a bit sloppy in its win over Maryland. Much like the rest of his team, quarterback Jayden Maiava has been much better at home than on the road. Granted, he won't have to deal with terrible Midwest weather on Saturday, but he will have to deal with a UCLA defense that's allowing just 172.4 points per game.

All the Bruins need is a win to reach the Big Ten title game, but they'll need some help with a loss. The Trojans need a win and a lot of help, but at the very least, they can help play spoiler for their cross-town rival.

Here is everything you need to get ready for this critical rivalry game.

USC vs. UCLA: Need to know

King trying to rule over UCLA: USC running back King Miller played a key role in USC's 29-10 win over UCLA last season, totaling 166 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. If Miller can replicate that effort on Saturday afternoon, he'll join Reggie Bush and Marqise Lee as the only USC players this century with 150-plus scrimmage yards in two games against UCLA. Additionally, Miller's 1,769 rushing yards since the start of 2025 are the third-most in a player's first two seasons with the program since 2000.

USC's ranked road woes: The Trojans' issues on the road are no secret, but they get even worse when the opponent is ranked. USC has dropped seven straight road matchups against ranked teams -- tied for the longest road losing streak against ranked opponents in school history -- and it's lost 14 of the last 15. Maybe the Trojans are due, or maybe this streak will continue with the spotlight on Lincoln Riley, who is 1-8 against ranked teams on the road as USC's coach.

UCLA trying to avoid history: No team in Big Ten history has ever lost two games in a row after starting the season 10-0. That could change on Saturday if UCLA loses to USC. The Bruins have been a great story this fall, and that won't change with a loss to the Trojans, although it will likely eliminate any kind of fairy-tale ending. In that instance, UCLA could miss out on the Big Ten title game and even drop out of the College Football Playoff field. The Bruins need to pull out a win by any means necessary on Saturday to avoid becoming an unfortunate trailblazer in the Big Ten.

Where to watch USC vs. UCLA live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

USC vs. UCLA prediction, picks

This is set up for USC to roll. UCLA is coming off a demoralizing loss to Michigan, and it may be down to its third-string quarterback. The Trojans probably smell blood in the water, and this is a prime opportunity for them to pick up a quality win, at least on paper. That said, Bob Chesney has already overcome the odds in his first year on the job. The Bruins' defense keeps this game relatively close, even if UCLA can't pull out a win in the end. Pick: UCLA +7



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -7 USC USC UCLA USC UCLA UCLA UCLA USC USC SU USC USC USC USC USC USC UCLA USC USC

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