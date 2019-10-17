USC vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: USC 3-3-0; Arizona 4-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, USC is heading back home. USC and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC won both of their matches against Arizona last season (49-35 and 24-20) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was close but no cigar for the Trojans as they fell 30-27 to Notre Dame on Saturday. USC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Markese Stepp, who rushed for 82 yards and one TD on ten carries, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught eight passes for 112 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that St. Brown has caught for more than 100 yards.

Arizona wasn't able to make up for their 35-28 defeat to Washington when they last met September of 2016. Arizona suffered a grim 51-27 defeat to Washington. Arizona's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Trojans are ninth worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown nine on the season. To make matters even worse for the Trojans, the Wildcats enter the matchup having picked the ball off nine times, good for sixth in the the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Wildcats the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 9-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.