No. 10 USC is coming off a bye week following its dramatic loss to Utah and will try to get back in the win column with a road game against Arizona on Saturday. The Wildcats have dropped two straight Pac-12 games, and they will face of their biggest tests of the season with the Trojans coming to town.

The last time USC was on the field, it lost to Utah in heartbreaking fashion. Now 6-1 on the season, the Trojans can't afford anymore slip-ups in conference play. This matchup is a favorable one for USC coming out of the bye week. For starters, Caleb Williams and the Trojans offense are averaging just over 40 points per game while the Wildcats are giving up 36.3 points per game, which ranks 124th in the country.

Arizona was also on a bye last weekend, and it couldn't have come at a better time. In their previous two games, which were losses to Oregon and Washington, the Wildcats have allowed 49 points. The task for a leaky Arizona defense won't get any easier this weekend when USC visits Tucson. History isn't on the Wildcats' side either as they have dropped nine straight games against the Trojans.

How to watch USC vs. Arizona live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Travis Dye, USC RB: Dye was one of Lincoln Riley's many transfer portal additions, and the former Oregon running back has been brilliant for the Trojans. Dye has rushed for at least 100 yards in four different games, and his 647 rushing yards are second in the Pac-12. With the ability to do damage out of the backfield in the passing game as well, Dye could explode for a big game against a poor Arizona defense.

Jacob Cowing, Arizona WR: Cowing transferred from UTEP to Arizona in the offseason, and he has been Jayden de Laura's favorite target in the passing game. As a result, Cowing is tied for the conference lead in touchdown receptions (7) and is second in the league in receiving yards (729). The USC defense has shown some flaws this season, and Cowing might be good enough to exploit those and make this game interesting.

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC DL: Tuipulotu was named to the CBS Sports Midseason All-America team for a reason. He is a bona fide superstar on the interior of the Trojans' defensive line. So far, opposing offensive lines have yet to find an answer for his disruptiveness. Tuipulotu has already amassed 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, and he will add to that total against an overmatched Arizona offensive line.

USC vs. Arizona prediction

How does USC respond after its loss to Utah? That was the first real gut punch of the Lincoln Riley era in Los Angeles, and the Trojans did get a bye week to shake it off and focus on the rest of the schedule. Based on the track record of both teams this season, it's probably safe to assume that USC will score points this weekend. Will Arizona be able to find the end zone enough to cover the 15.5 points or even pull off the upset? The USC defense has been able to hold lesser opponents in check for the most part this year, and I think that side of the ball does enough for the Trojans to win and cover. Prediction: USC -15.5

