USC vs. Arizona odds: 2019 Week 8 picks, college football predictions from projection model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Arizona and USC. Here are the results:
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is 3-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Arizona is 4-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Arizona is 2-3-1 against the spread; USC is 3-3. The Trojans are favored by 10 points in the latest USC vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 67. Before entering any Arizona vs. USC picks of your own, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated USC vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Trojans lost a tight one 30-27 to Notre Dame last week. RB Markese Stepp and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown were two stars for USC despite the loss. The former rushed for 82 yards and one TD on 10 carries, while the latter caught eight passes for 112 yards and one TD. That was St. Brown's first 100-yards game of his career.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats suffered a tough 51-27 defeat to Washington. The losing side was boosted by RB J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 89 yards and one TD on 18 carries. A pair of stats to keep an eye on in this matchup: The Trojans are ninth worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown nine on the season. To make matters even worse for the Trojans, the Wildcats enter the matchup having picked the ball off nine times, good for sixth in the the nation.
So who wins Arizona vs. USC? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
