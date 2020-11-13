A Pac-12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Arizona Wildcats and the No. 20 USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Southern Cal is 1-0, while Arizona is getting ready to make its season debut on Saturday. The Trojans have won seven consecutive games against Arizona. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 10-5 in their last 15 games at home.

However, the Wildcats have struggled mightily against the Trojans on their home turf, winning just one of their last nine home games against USC. The Trojans are favored by 14.5-points in the latest Arizona vs. USC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 68. Before you make any USC vs. Arizona picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Arizona vs. USC:

USC vs. Arizona spread: Trojans -14.5

USC vs. Arizona State over-under: 68

USC vs. Arizona moneyline: Trojans -600, Wildcats +425

What you need to know about USC



The Trojans needed two touchdowns in the final three minutes, along with a successful onside kick, to edge visiting Arizona State 28-27 last week. USC turned the ball over four times and failed three times on fourth down in the game. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis was 40 of 55 for 381 yards against the Sun Devils, with receiver Drake London hauling in eight catches for 125 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown grabbing seven passes for 100 yards. Running backs Tyler Vaughns and Bru McCoy also combined for 12 catches and 104 yards.

The Trojans will look to keep the momentum going against a team they've dominated in recent years. USC has won eight of its last nine meetings against the Wildcats, which includes a 41-14 victory in 2019. However, the Trojans are just 2-4 against the spread in their last six games on the road.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats lost their final seven games of 2019, and are eager to finally get on the field in 2020. Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell started three games last season as a freshman, and running back Gary Brightwell leads a talented group of ballcarriers.

Arizona has four new defensive assistants, including coordinator Paul Rhoads, who is shifting the Wildcats from a 4-3 to a 3-4. Arizona's defense hasn't finished better than 92nd nationally in total defense since 2013.

