The No. 9 USC Trojans attempt to keep their perfect 2023 season intact as they host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. USC (5-0) defeated Colorado 48-41 last Saturday despite the Buffaloes scoring the last 20 points of the game. Arizona (3-2) fell to No. 7 Washington at home in a game closer than anticipated, 31-24. Arizona hasn't notched a win in this rivalry since 2012, though the last three meetings have resulted in one-score victories for USC. Last year, the Trojans prevailed in Tucson, 45-37. USC is 2-3 against the spread, while Arizona is 4-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. USC odds, while the over/under is 72 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any USC vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona vs. USC spread: USC -21.5

Arizona vs. USC over/under: 72 points

Arizona vs. USC money line: USC -2086, Arizona +1042

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats fought gallantly against a very good Washington team but their fourth quarter rally fell short last week. In his first collegiate start replacing injured starter Jayden de Laura, redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita completed 27 of 39 passes for 232 yards and three touchdown passes. His high school teammate, Tetairoa McMillan, caught six of those passes for 45 yards and two scores. Arizona's top returning wide receiver, Jacob Cowing, had eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona's defense has been a pleasant surprise this season and though it gave up 31 points to Washington, only 10 came in the second half. It held Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. to no touchdown passes, although he threw for 363 yards against Arizona's secondary. Additionally, Arizona is one of three teams (along with Utah and Ohio) who have hit the under line in each of its games this season, while USC overs have cashed in 12 of its last 13 games.

Why USC can cover

USC QB Caleb Williams is attempting to become the first back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75. Last week's 403-yard, six-touchdown passing performance certainly keeps him towards the top of the list. On the season, Williams has thrown for 1,603 yards with 21 touchdowns and one interception, thrown late in last week's victory. USC's receiving core was on display against Colorado as Tahj Washington (8-117-1), Brenden Rice (5-81-2), Mario Williams (3-53-1), and Dorian Singer (3-24-1) all look like future NFL players in an offense that hasn't been slowed down.

Where the Trojans struggle, however, is on defense as Shedeur Sanders and Colorado mounted a furious comeback when the game looked out of reach. The Trojans surrendered 564 yards of total offense and now rank in the bottom third of FBS teams in yards allowed per game (404.4). In most of their games this season, USC's offense will likely have to continue to score more often than not to keep their opponents at bay.

