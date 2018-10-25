USC vs. Arizona St.: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

USC Trojans (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)

Current records: USC 4-3; Arizona St. 3-4

What to Know

Arizona St. will challenge USC on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for Arizona St., but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Arizona St. came up short against Stanford last Thursday, falling 20-13. Arizona St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Manny Wilkins, who accumulated 353 passing yards and picked up 41 yards on the ground.

As for USC, it's was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They fell to Utah 41-28. USC was down by 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Arizona St. suffered a grim 48-17 defeat to USC the last time the two teams met. Can Arizona St. avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Trojans are a solid 6 point favorite against the Sun Devils.

This season, USC is 1-5-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against Arizona St. in the last 4 years.