USC vs. Arizona St.: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch USC vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
USC Trojans (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)
Current records: USC 4-3; Arizona St. 3-4
What to Know
Arizona St. will challenge USC on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for Arizona St., but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Arizona St. came up short against Stanford last Thursday, falling 20-13. Arizona St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Manny Wilkins, who accumulated 353 passing yards and picked up 41 yards on the ground.
As for USC, it's was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They fell to Utah 41-28. USC was down by 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Arizona St. suffered a grim 48-17 defeat to USC the last time the two teams met. Can Arizona St. avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Trojans are a solid 6 point favorite against the Sun Devils.
This season, USC is 1-5-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
USC has won all of the games they've played against Arizona St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Arizona State Sun Devils 17 vs. USC Trojans 48
- 2016 - USC Trojans 41 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 20
- 2015 - Arizona State Sun Devils 14 vs. USC Trojans 42
