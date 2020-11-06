The Pac-12 Conference kicks off its coronavirus-shortened season when the Arizona State Sun Devils battle the 20th-ranked USC Trojans on Saturday in Los Angeles. Both teams have had a lot of success in season openers. Arizona State has compiled a 78-27-2 all-time mark in openers, while USC is 94-24-8, with 36 shutout victories. The Trojans are also 66-16-7 in season openers at home. Kickoff from the Los Angeles Coliseum is set for noon ET.

Arizona State averaged 24.8 points per game in 2019, while USC averaged 32.5. The Trojans are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. USC odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 56. Before making any Arizona State vs. USC picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Cal vs. Arizona State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Arizona State vs. Southern Cal:

Arizona State vs. USC spread: USC -10.5

Arizona State vs. USC over-under: 56 points

Arizona State vs. USC money line: Arizona State +320, USC -400

ASU: Cristian Zendejas opens the season with the nation's second-longest active streak of field goals made with 11

USC: Returning wide receivers accounted for 194 receptions and 18 touchdowns last season

Latest Odds: Sun Devils +10.5 Bet Now

Why USC can cover

The Trojans enter the season as one of the favorites to win the conference. They return a number of key players on offense, including sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, who is one of the nation's most accurate passers. Slovis completed 282 of 392 passes (71.9 percent) for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions for a rating of 167.6. He had four games with 400-plus passing yards, including a school record 515 against UCLA.

USC also returns its entire stable of tailbacks, who combined for more than 1,500 rushing yards and 16 TDs. Senior Vavae Malepeai led the group with 105 carries for 503 yards (4.8 average) and six touchdowns. In his career, Malepeai has rushed for 1,265 yards on 247 carries (5.1 average) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 33 career receptions for 163 yards (4.9 average) and one touchdown.

Why Arizona State can cover

Sun Devils sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels opens the season with the nation's third-longest active streak of consecutive passes thrown without an interception at 157. Last season, Daniels completed 205 of 338 passes (60.7 percent) for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns and two interceptions with a rating of 149.2. Among quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts, he was tied for the fewest interceptions nationally.

Daniels' top returning target is senior wide receiver Frank Darby. Darby caught 31 passes for 616 yards, second-most yards on the team. He also tied with a team-high eight touchdown receptions. Darby's 19.87 yards per reception last season was 10th in the country and second among Pac-12 receivers.

How to make USC vs. Arizona State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Arizona State running backs will combine for just over 110 yards and one touchdown, while USC backs will be held to under 120 yards rushing and one TD. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. USC? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. Arizona State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football picks over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.