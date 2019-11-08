USC vs. Arizona State odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is 5-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while USC is 5-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. The two Pac-12 South rivals have fallen behind Utah in the division, with USC at 4-2 in conference and Arizona State at 2-3. And while Arizona State is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 head-to-head meetings, it's USC that has won and covered two of the last three matchups. The Sun Devils are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. USC odds, while the over-under is set at 57.5. Before entering any USC vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona State came up short against UCLA two weeks ago, falling 42-32. The losing side was boosted by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries and threw for three touchdowns. The Sun Devils have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball throughout the season but Daniels, running back Eno Benjamin (679-7) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (38-740-5) gives them a big three capable of providing big plays while protecting the football. Arizona State is +7 in turnover margin this season and winning that battle could be key on Saturday.

Meanwhile, USC lost 56-24 to Oregon's in its last outing. Quarterback Kedon Slovis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Trojans, despite three touchdowns. He threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 4.63 yards per passing attempt. Slovis has generally been solid for USC, but three interceptions against BYU and then the three interceptions last week inevitably led to losses. He'll need to take care of the football better against Arizona State.

