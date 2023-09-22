The No. 5 USC Trojans look to showcase another dynamic display on offense as they travel to Tempe, Ariz., to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night. USC (3-0) enters off a bye, though it has outscored its opponents 178-52 thus far in 2023. ASU (1-2) is winless against FBS foes and enters off a 29-0 shutout loss to Fresno State. The Trojans won this matchup last season in Los Angeles, 42-25.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Mountain America Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 34.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. USC odds, while the over/under is 62 points, per SportsLine consensus.

USC vs. Arizona State spread: USC -34.5

USC vs. Arizona State over/under: 62 points

USC vs. Arizona State money line: USC -10000, ASU +3000

Why USC can cover

The Trojans are averaging 580.7 yards per game against San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford, which ranks fourth in the nation. Last year's Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams, has thrown for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns and hasn't played a meaningful snap in the fourth quarter. With nine games left, including eight Pac-12 opponents and highly ranked Notre Dame, it's likely Williams will attempt more than the 23 passes per game he's averaging to this point.

Six Trojans pass catchers have at least 100 receiving yards this season, but surprisingly, last season's conference yardage leader, Dorian Singer -- an Arizona transfer -- has only recorded eight catches for 119 yards and two scores. Senior wide receiver Tahj Washington leads the way with nine catches for 233 yards and three scores, while fellow senior Brenden Rice also has scored three times on five catches for 124 yards.

Why Arizona State can cover

If ASU is to stay close on Saturday night, it likely will need to score most of the time it has the ball. Unfortunately, ASU might be down to its fourth-string QB, Jacob Conover -- a BYU transfer -- after the team has dealt with a rash of injuries in recent weeks. Freshman Jaden Rashada is out for at least 4-6 weeks due to an undisclosed injury, while Drew Pyne and Trenton Bourguet were hurt last week.

In last week's blowout home loss to Fresno State, Arizona State only generated 230 yards of total offense, and its quarterbacks were sacked five times. With the net rushing yards from those sacks included, the Sun Devils mustered only 42 rushing yards on 27 attempts. If there was a positive, it's that the Arizona State defense registered six sacks of Fresno State QB Mikey Keene. It is imperative that it keeps Williams off balance and pressuring him often might go a long way towards keeping the score respectable. See which team to pick here.

