The No. 6 USC Trojans return home to face Arizona State on Saturday night at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are 4-0 after a close 17-14 road win at Oregon State, while ASU dropped to 1-3, losing at home to No. 12 Utah, 34-13. USC has won five of the last seven meetings, but last year ASU beat the Trojans 31-16 in Tempe.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans are favored by 26 points in the latest USC vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 61.

USC vs. Arizona State spread: USC -26

USC vs. Arizona State over/under: 61 points

What you need to know about USC

Through four games, the Trojans are the only FBS team to have not lost a turnover. Oklahoma transfer QB Caleb Williams, who followed coach Lincoln Riley to Southern California, has emerged as a top Heisman Trophy candidate, throwing for nine scores and rushing for two more in USC's undefeated start. Williams' top target is last year's Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison, who came from Pittsburgh, and has caught 21 passes for 337 yards and six touchdowns.

As if USC's offense wasn't already potent enough, transfer RB (from Oregon) Travis Dye has three straight 100+ yard games on the ground and has scored in each one. Averaging more than 479 yards per game thus far, it will be a tough task for any team, much less Arizona State, to slow them down.

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils' first game under interim coach Shaun Aguano didn't go so well, in a 34-13 defeat to No. 12 Utah. In four games, senior transfer QB from Florida, Emery Jones, has only accounted for three touchdowns each through the air and on the ground. Wide receiver Elijah Badger is his top target, having caught 22 balls for 293 yards and a touchdown in the first four games.



ASU's best player on offense has been Wyoming transfer RB Xazavian Valladay, whose eight carry for 30 yard performance on Saturday was his first game under 100 yards rushing or without a touchdown this season. For the Sun Devils to keep it close, they must not turn the ball over at all, considering USC is a college football-best +14 in turnover margin (ASU is -1). Either way it will be an uphill climb for ASU on Saturday against the Pac-12 powerhouse Trojans.

