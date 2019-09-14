USC vs. BYU: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, prediction, pick

In the spring quarterback Kedon Slovis arrived on the campus of No. 24 USC as an unheralded three-star prospect. However, after just two weeks of the 2019 the college football season, he appears to be the future of the Trojans program. After replacing injured quarterback JT Daniels in Week 1, he's seemingly gained confidence with each passing series. This past weekend, he marched USC to an impressive 45-20 beatdown of Stanford.

What will Slovis do next? That's what the college football world is itching to learn. He and the Trojans face their first road test of the season Saturday against a 1-1 BYU team that has already shown it can hang with some of the best in the West. There is going to be a lot of action on this game, so keep on reading for a prediction and some analysis on USC-BYU.



Storylines

USC: After starting slow against Stanford, USC ripped off 35 combined points in the second and fourth quarter, a dominant showing that saw Slovis throw three touchdowns on 28-of-33 passing. This is a Trojans team that looks ready to outperform preseason prognostications if Slovis can continue on his trajectory to freshman superstardom.

BYU: The Cougars are one of the more talented one-loss teams right now in college football. They pushed Utah in Week 1 before succumbing to a late Utes surge. Then, in Week 2, they piled onto the misery in Knoxville by handing the Vols their second consecutive loss of the season. This is a stingy defense capable of making USC's offense plenty uncomfortable.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

I'm very much in on the Slovis hype train. And I think USC might just mess around and win the Pac-12 despite losing Daniels. But, you know what? Give me BYU straight up here. This is a really good football team that is going to have a huge home crowd backing it in hopes of an upset. Pick: BYU (+4.5)



