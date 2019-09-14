USC vs. BYU odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

No. 24 Southern Cal looks to keep its' Air Raid offense rolling Saturday when the Trojans travel to Provo to take on BYU at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lavell Edwards Stadium. USC is 2-0 so far this season after downing Fresno State 31-23 and then upsetting No. 23 Stanford 45-20 last weekend. BYU knocked off Tennessee 29-26 on the road in double overtime last week, but looked flat for four quarters in a 30-12 loss to Utah in the opener. BYU is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games, while Southern Cal is 5-12 against the spread in its last 17 games. The Trojans are a 4-point favorite in the latest USC vs. BYU odds, while the over-under is 57. Before making any USC vs. BYU picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken note of Southern Cal freshman QB Kedon Slovis, who replaced injured starter JT Daniels to go 28 for 33 for 377 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford. BYU QB Zach Wilson has thrown for 440 yards in two games, but has twice as many interceptions as TD passes and has also been sacked five times. The Cougars gave up 418 yards to Tennessee last week, and will be facing a stiffer test with the Trojans offense Saturday afternoon. Southern Cal hasn't lost to BYU in two previous meetings, outscoring the Cougars 77-28 in those games, and wants that trend to continue.

The Cougars, meanwhile, were down a majority of the game against Tennessee, but stunned their SEC foe with a 64-yard pass from Zach Wilson to Micah Simon that set up a late field-goal attempt. The Cougars connected to tie it up at the end of regulation and then got the win in overtime. Wilson threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, while South Carolina transfer Ty'Son Williams piled up 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

