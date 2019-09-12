USC vs. BYU odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The BYU Cougars will take on the No. 24 USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both sides are coming off big wins. The Cougars bounced back from a disappointing 30-12 loss against Utah in their season opener by traveling to Knoxville and beating Tennessee in a wild overtime game. USC knocked off Fresno State 31-23 in its opener and then rolled past Stanford 45-20 in Week 2. The Trojans are 4-point favorites in the latest USC vs. BYU odds, while the over-under is set at 56.5, up a point from the opening line. Before you make any USC vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated USC vs. BYU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that it has been a busy week for USC athletics. AD Lynn Swann resigned, while the Trojans are also adjusting to life without quarterback JT Daniels, who tore his ACL in the season opener against Fresno State.

Freshman Kedon Slovis has been impressive in relief, completing 82.9 percent of his passes for 434 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers last week, with four accounting for at least 60 yards. Tyler Vaughns led the way with five catches for 106 yards and a score.

The Cougars, meanwhile, were down a majority of the game against Tennessee, but stunned their SEC foe with a 64-yard pass from Zach Wilson to Micah Simon that set up a late field-goal attempt. The Cougars connected to tie it up at the end of regulation and then got the win in overtime. Wilson threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, while South Carolina transfer Ty'Son Williams piled up 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

So who wins BYU vs. USC? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.