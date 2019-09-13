USC vs. BYU: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
The Kedon Slovis-led Trojans head to Provo on Saturday for their first road test of the season
Quarterback Kedon Slovis arrived on the campus of No. 24 USC earlier this spring an unheralded three-star prospect, but just two weeks into the college football season, he appears to be the future of the Trojans program. After replacing injured quarterback JT Daniels in Week 1, he's seemingly gained confidence with each passing series. This past weekend, he marched USC to an impressive 45-20 beatdown of Stanford.
What will Slovis do next? That's what the college football world is itching to learn. He and the Trojans face their first road test of the season Saturday against a 1-1 BYU team that has already shown it can hang with some of the best in the west.
Storylines
USC: USC started slow against Stanford before ripping off 35 combined points in the second and fourth quarter, a dominant showing that saw Slovis throw three touchdowns on 28-of-33 passing. This is a Trojans team that looks ready to outperform preseason prognostications if Slovis can continue on his trajectory to freshman superstardom.
BYU: The Cougars are one of the more talented one-loss teams right now in college football. They pushed Utah in Week 1 before succumbing to a late Utes surge. Then, in Week 2, they piled onto the misery in Knoxville by handing the Vols their second consecutive loss of the season. This is a stingy defense capable of making USC's offense plenty uncomfortable.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
I'm very much in on the Slovis hype train. And I think USC might just mess around and win the Pac-12 despite losing Daniels. But, you know what? Give me BYU straight up here. This is a really good football team that is going to have a huge home crowd backing it in hopes of an upset. Pick: BYU (+4.5)
So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 3, and which national title contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
FSU vs. UVA pick, live stream
Florida State has previously lost in Charlottesville in the 1995 and 2005 seasons
-
Penn St. vs. Pitt pick, live stream
Two Keystone State rivals meet for the 100th time in history this weekend
-
Ohio St. vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Buckeyes and Hoosiers open Big Ten play in Bloomington
-
Alabama vs. S. Car. pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks kick off the SEC on CBS on Saturday afternoon
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State pick, live stream
The CyHawk Trophy will be on the line once again this weekend in Ames
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest picks, odds, sims
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.