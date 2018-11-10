USC vs. California: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch USC vs. California football game
Who's Playing
USC Trojans (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)
Current records: USC 5-4; California 5-4
What to Know
On Saturday California will take on USC at 11:30 p.m. The odds don't look promising for California, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
California were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday, as they fell 13-19 to Washington St. California got a solid performance out of Chase Garbers, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 11 carries and accumulated 127 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, USC strolled past Oregon St. with points to spare, taking the matchup 38-21.
USC's victory lifted them to 5-4 while California's loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if USC can repeat their recent success or if California bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.94
Prediction
The Trojans are a solid 4 point favorite against the Golden Bears.
This season, USC are 2-6-1 against the spread. As for California, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Trojans slightly, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 5.5 point favorite.
Series History
USC have won all of the games they've played against California in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - California Golden Bears 20 vs. USC Trojans 30
- 2016 - USC Trojans 45 vs. California Golden Bears 24
- 2015 - California Golden Bears 21 vs. USC Trojans 27
