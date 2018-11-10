USC vs. California: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

USC Trojans (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)

Current records: USC 5-4; California 5-4

What to Know

On Saturday California will take on USC at 11:30 p.m. The odds don't look promising for California, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

California were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday, as they fell 13-19 to Washington St. California got a solid performance out of Chase Garbers, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 11 carries and accumulated 127 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, USC strolled past Oregon St. with points to spare, taking the matchup 38-21.

USC's victory lifted them to 5-4 while California's loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if USC can repeat their recent success or if California bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 PM ET

Saturday at 11:30 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.94

Prediction

The Trojans are a solid 4 point favorite against the Golden Bears.

This season, USC are 2-6-1 against the spread. As for California, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Trojans slightly, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 5.5 point favorite.

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against California in the last 4 years.