USC vs. California odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced projection model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. California is 5-4 overall and 3-2 at home, while USC is 6-4 overall and 2-3 on the road. USC has won three of its past four games. California has lost four of its past five games. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points in the latest California vs. USC odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5. Before entering any USC vs. California picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated USC vs. California 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

USC got past Arizona State with less than a touchdown to spare on Saturday in a 31-26 final in its last outing. Christian Rector sealed the victory with an interception with 25 seconds remaining. Kedon Slovis threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns. Slovis passed for 297 yards, and all of his scores came in a 28-point first quarter for the Trojans.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 173 yards and Michael Pittman Jr. finished with 13 receptions for 146 yards

Meanwhile, California.came out on top against Washington State by a score of 33-20. Devon Modster returned from an injury and had a stellar game for the Golden Bears as he passed for 230 yards and a career-high three TDs on 24 attempts. Modster's 52-yard touchdown toss to receiver Makai Polk in the fourth quarter was one of the most memorable moments of the game. Modster scored four touchdowns overall -- his season high.

The Golden Bears snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory. Chris Brown Jr. rushed for 95 yards and two TDs. California's 33 points were a season-high. The Golden Bears defense has held 15 of their last 16 opponents to less than 25 points.

So who wins USC vs. California? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the USC vs. California spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.